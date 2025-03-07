‘Holi comes once a year, Friday Namaz 52 times’: UP cop's remark sparks row

A Sambhal police officer on Thursday asked those “uncomfortable” with colours during Holi celebrations to stay indoors and urged those who step out to have a “broad mindset.” Sambhal: Security personnel keep vigil at the Jama Masjid after the Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque in Samhal, Uttar Pradesh. (File image)(PTI)

Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary made these remarks after a peace committee meeting at Kotwali police station as the Hindu festival coincides with Ramzan prayers on Friday, 14 March. Riots hit Sambhal in November last year as violence erupted during protests against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era Jama Masjid.

“Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together,” PTI quoted the officer as saying.

Chaudhary said that peace committee meetings have been held at various levels for over a month to ensure a smooth celebration of both festivals. He urged members of both communities to respect each other's sentiments and urged people to avoid forcibly applying colours on those who do not wish to participate.

“Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours, sharing sweets, and spreading joy. Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festivals is togetherness and mutual respect,” he said.

“This applies to both communities. If someone does not want colour, they should not be forced,” he added.

The officer asserted that the administration is committed to maintaining peace and warned against attempts to disturb communal harmony.

‘BJP agent’, says SP

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh condemned the remarks and urged officers not to act as BJP agents. “The officers are imitating what they hear from the chief minister to stay in his good books. Action should be taken against those who make such statements and openly display their bias. This is condemnable, and officers should not act as BJP agents,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Media Committee Vice Chairman Manish Hindvi warned that such statements could lead to “anarchy” and urged officers to remain “secular”.

Hindvi said the officer's duty is to ensure an atmosphere free of fear or insecurity for those uncomfortable with festivities. “There should be an arrangement where both Holi is celebrated and Namaz is offered peacefully. Saying that Holi comes once a year while Friday prayers happen 52 times and that those who dislike colours should stay indoors is a political statement,” he said.

“Those who engage in vote-bank politics make such remarks. As an officer, one cannot make such statements; otherwise, tomorrow they might say they will only ensure the security of Hindus and not Muslims. The statement made by this police officer is highly condemnable. I believe action should be taken against him as per the officers' code of conduct,” Hindvi added.