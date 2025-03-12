You are importing fake Hinduism: WB CM Mamata Banerjee to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “importing fake Hinduism” in response to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s statement a day before, in which he said, “Once in power (in Bengal), we will physically throw out all Muslim MLAs from the assembly.” BJP lawmakers on Wednesday accused Banerjee of commenting in the assembly on remarks made outside Parliament (Hindustan Times)

“The Hindu religion you (BJP) have imported is not the one sanctioned by the Vedas or our seers. How can you deny Muslims their rights as citizens? You are importing fake Hinduism. I have the right to protect Hindu dharma, but not your version of it. Please don’t play the Hindu card,” she said in the legislative assembly.

Addressing the media outside the assembly complex on Tuesday, Adhikari had said, “The Hindus of Bengal will unite and overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in 2026. Once we are in power, we will physically throw out all Muslim MLAs from the assembly.”

West Bengal will go for assembly elections in 2026. In the 2021 elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 215 out of 294 assembly seats, while the BJP secured 75.

BJP leaders have alleged that Banerjee retained her power by wooing Muslims, who comprise about 30% of the state’s population.

Muslim lawmakers strongly objected to Adhikary’s statement with Humayun Kabir, an MLA from Murshidabad district’s Bharatpur, saying: “If Adhikari does not apologise to us in 48 hours, we will show him the consequences”. Kabir did not elaborate.

BJP lawmakers on Wednesday accused Banerjee of commenting in the assembly on remarks made outside Parliament. “If you say I cannot comment on the utterances of your leaders, how can you comment on remarks our leaders made outside the House?” Banerjee said, directing TMC lawmakers, including Firhad Hakim, Humayun Kabir, and Madan Mitra, to refrain from making “remarks that may be deemed inappropriate.”

Banerjee added, “We are a secular, pluralistic nation. All people have the right to practice their religions. The duty of the majority is to protect the minority. We must protect our country’s sovereignty and secularism. I love all religions. If any political party attempts to spread hatred against any community, we will condemn it.”

Majority of BJP legislators, including Adhikari, were not present in the assembly when Banerjee was speaking. “The BJP had planned to create a ruckus in the House,” she said, as the remaining BJP members walked out to protest.

“The leader of the opposition must have lost his cool as he was repeatedly targeted by TMC legislators during the ongoing budget session. Three of our MLAs were suspended by the Speaker,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Former Congress lawmaker Ali Imran Ranz lodged a police complaint against Adhikari at Chakulia, his old constituency in North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday, alleging that the BJP leader is trying to trigger communal tension.

“Adhikari is definitely trying to trigger communal tension. He poses a danger to our society,” Ranz said.

Clarifying his controversial statement, Adhikari said, “I meant to say that only the TMC’s Muslim MLAs will win next year. The Hindu MLAs will be defeated. Once we come to power, we will throw the Muslim MLAs out.”