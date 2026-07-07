Viral video leads to arrest of 3 in Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway road rage case

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly intercepting and assaulting a man in an alleged road rage incident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway earlier this week, police said on Tuesday. The Maddur police arrested the suspects after footage of the man being dragged out of his vehicle and then kicked and punched by a group of men – in front of his wife and son – went viral on social media. (X/@HateDetectors)

The Maddur police arrested the suspects after footage of the man being dragged out of his vehicle and then kicked and punched by a group of men – in front of his wife and son – went viral on social media. The dashcam footage was recorded by another motorist.

Police have arrested three men, seized two vehicles allegedly used in the incident and are searching for two others.

The confrontation took place around 10 pm on Sunday in the jurisdiction of the Maddur Rural police station in Mandya district. Investigators said the violence followed what had initially appeared to be a settled dispute arising from a minor collision near the Srirangapatna toll plaza.

The video shows several men surrounding a blue car before pulling the driver from his seat and assaulting him as his family, including a woman and a child, remained inside the vehicle. At one stage, one of the attackers appears to strike the driver with what looked like a metal object. The woman later stepped out of the car and pleaded with the group to stop before passing motorists intervened and dispersed those involved.

The incident was triggered when a car brushed against another vehicle near the toll plaza, Shobha Rani, Mandya superintendent of police, said.

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“The incident occurred on Sunday night at around 10 p.m. under the limits of Maddur police station. Initially, one car driven by victim Sagar Kumar (37), who works as an assistant manager at BMRCL, brushed against another near the Srirangapatna toll plaza. Both parties resolved the matter at the spot and continued their journey,” the SP said.

According to the police, the occupants of the other vehicle later stopped to inspect the damage and concluded it was more serious than they had first believed. “However, after travelling a few kilometres, the accused, who were in two cars, stopped to inspect their vehicle and found that the damage was more than they had initially believed. They then chased the victim’s car and repeatedly asked the driver to stop. When the victim did not stop, they intercepted the vehicle forcibly and assaulted him,” she added.

Investigators said officers became aware of the assault only after the dashcam recording circulated on social media. The victim lodged a complaint on Monday.

“The victim, Sagar Kumar, filed a complaint on Monday, and we arrested three accused and seized two cars used in the crime,” Rani said.

Those arrested were identified as Santhosh, Arun and Abhinandan, all between 25 and 35 years old. Police said two other suspects, identified as Venkatesh and Pratap, remain at large.

“On Monday, we produced them before the JMFC court and are seeking custody of the accused for investigation,” she said.

“Both the accused and the victim are residents of Bengaluru and were returning to the city when the incident took place. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, criminal intimidation and acts endangering life. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” the SP added.