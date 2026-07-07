Family with children attacked by group of men on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, shocking road rage video surfaces

The incident reportedly took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday near Maddur during heavy traffic, Deccan Herald reported.

The footage, captured on the dashcam of a vehicle travelling behind the family’s car, shows a Maruti Suzuki Alto being forced to stop on the highway, after which a group of men surround the vehicle, confront the driver and drag him out before assaulting him.

A 52-second video showing a group of men attacking a family travelling with children on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and renewed concerns over road safety on the corridor.

According to the report, three men have been arrested in connection with the incident after a complaint was filed by the driver, who sustained injuries during the alleged assault.

The confrontation began after the Alto allegedly hit a Maruti Suzuki Swift travelling ahead. A dispute between the occupants of the two vehicles then escalated into a physical altercation.

The video shows the driver’s wife stepping out of the car and attempting to intervene, while other motorists try to stop the confrontation. The family in the Alto included the driver, his wife, their children and an elderly woman, DH reported.

The video gained traction after social media users shared the vehicle details seen in the footage and tagged police officials and highway authorities, seeking action against those involved.

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How did the netizens react? The video drew strong reactions from social media users, with many demanding strict action against those involved. One user wrote, "Please take severe action on such incidents and people, and let the public know the action taken. This is the only way to create fear among people's minds. Law and order is not every hooligan's right."

Another user questioned the safety of ordinary commuters, saying, "Are the honest taxpayers at the mercy of these goons now? What's required to create respect and fear of law and order?"

A third user shared a personal experience of road-related aggression, writing, "Forget driving, even walking on roads is dangerous. One fellow on a bike shouted at me for walking on a narrow road... what if the goon carries a knife?"