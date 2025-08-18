Who'll be Opposition candidate for VP? INDIA bloc leaders to meet again on Aug 19

Opposition leaders will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday afternoon to further discuss a joint candidate for the vice-president's post. The announcement for the meeting came after opposition leaders met at the same venue on Monday evening. New Delhi, Aug 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the house during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab) (Sansad Tv)

"Tomorrow, there is a meeting in Mr Kharge's house, at 12.30 pm," TMC MP Derek O'Brien told a reporter as he left the venue on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Gaurav Gogai had said that the INDIA bloc leaders have had a few discussions regarding the nomination.

“The INDIA alliance leaders have had a few discussions on this matter and I am expecting that there would be consensus and we would hear the decision made public very soon.”

The development comes a day after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) named CP Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, as the party's pick for the key post.

The 68-year-old leader began his public life as an RSS worker and has previously served as the governor of Jharkhand, had additional charge of Telangana and served as the lieutenant governor of Puducherry.

While some opposition leaders acknowledged CP Radhakrishnan's for his credentials, some have hit out at the NDA for fielding “another RSS man”.

"Another RSS man fielded as NDA candidate for vice president of India. After PM, Speaker now … Another Institution… Another battle to protect. Hope INDIA decides," Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote.

The post of vice president fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the vice presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, and the deadline to withdraw nominations is August 25.