Waiting period for US non-immigrant visas now exceeds 2 years. Details here

With the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and regularisation of international flights, a large number of Indians are gearing up to travel overseas. However, those planning to travel to the United States may now have to wait till October 2024 to obtain a visiting visa.

According to the US State Department website, waiting duration varies depending on the Indian city and the visa category. Less than a month ago, the waiting time period to obtain a first-time non-immigrant visitor in Delhi and Mumbai was 581 and 517 days, respectively.

Here is a list of the cities along with the waiting time:

- At the US consulate located in the national capital, the wait time is 758 days for visitor visas and 444 days for student visas.

- In Mumbai, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 752 calendar days for a visitor visa and 444 days for a student visa.

- In Hyderabad, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 738 Calendar days for a visitor visa and 444 days for a student visa.

- In Kolkata, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 736 calendar days for a visitor visa and 50 days for a student visa.

- In Chennai, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 617 calendar days for a visitor visa and 450 days for a student visa.

- The waiting time for all other non-immigrant visas is 354 days in Delhi and 312 days in Mumbai.

"The estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate can change weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are estimates only and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment," according to the website's visa page.

Apart from the US, visa application and processing are taking a long time for countries like the United Kingdom, and Schengen nations, a LiveMint report said.