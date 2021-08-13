Want to hoist the tricolour this Independence Day? Here's the flag code

The Indian flag code was modified on January 26, 2002, and citizens were allowed to hoist the tricolour over their homes, offices and factories on any day and not just on national days. Citizens have to follow the rules and regulations about how to fly the national flag based on the legislation.

Do's

1. Section 2 of the new code accepts the right of all private citizens to fly the tricolour on their premises.

2. A member of public, a private organisation or an educational institution may hoist or display the national flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise consistent with the dignity and honour of tricolour.

3. The tricolour may be hoisted in educational institutions such as schools, colleges, sports camps, scout camps, etc to inspire respect for the national flag.

4. An oath of allegiance has been included in the tricolour hoisting in schools.

Don'ts

1. The tricolour cannot be used for communal gains, drapery, or clothes.

2. The tricolour should be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the weather, as far as possible.

3. The tricolour can't be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in thewater. It can't be draped over the hood, top, and sides or back of vehicles, trains, boats or aircraft.

4. No other flag or bunting can be placed higher than the tricolour.

5. No object, including flowers or garlands or emblems, can be placed on or above the tricolour.

6. The tricolour can't be used as a festoon, a rosette or a bunting.

(Source: Knowindia.gov.in)