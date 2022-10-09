Watch: Hemkund Sahib covered in white cover after fresh snowfall

As Hemkund Sahib, one of the most revered Sikh shrines in Garhwal Himalayas, received fresh snowfall, the pilgrimage to the holy site was halted on Sunday, a day before the closing of its doors. Several videos have surfaced on social media that show a spectacular scene of the shrine enshrouded in a cover of snow.

Every summer, thousands of devotees from all over the world go to Hemkunt Sahib, located at an altitude of 15,225 feet. It has been visited by nearly two lakh devotees since its doors opened on May 22. The Gurudwara is located next to a lake, and it is said the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, meditated there.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district enshrouded in a white cover of snow as it receives fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/RPpDN1uC40 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

Darma Valley, the last outpost near the China border in Uttarakhand, also received its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. As there has been more than a foot of snow here, the cold has intensified in 14 Darma valley villages and seven Vyas valley villages in the high Himalayan area.

It had received about one foot of snow in the low-lying areas and more than four feet in the mountains at an elevation of 17,500 feet. In severe cases, security forces continue to guard the border from the last checks.

More than a foot of snow fell in Dhaka and Bidang Chowki, which are located at an elevation of more than 10,000 feet in Darma Valley.

