WATCH | NRC: What it means for India | The Big Picture

Sep 09, 2019

The process to update the National Register of Citizens reached a conclusion in Assam on August 31, with the final list being declared. 1.9 million residents of Assam were excluded from the list. The NRC process has been politically contentious, and has had human costs. It has also raised questions about the idea of Indian citizenship, politics of religion, judicial intervention and bureaucratic capacity. To discuss these issues, Yamini Aiyar joins the Big Picture this week.

