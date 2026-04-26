'We already crossed 100 seats in first phase': Mamata Banerjee's claim on TMC's return in West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that her party, the Trinamool Congress, has secured more than 100 seats in the first phase of the ongoing assembly elections and expressed confidence of a two-thirds majority. Mamata Banerjee held four rallies and two road shows during the day, including a road show and a rally in Bhabanipur from where she is contesting. (PTI)

Her remarks came amid a record voter turnout of over 93% in the eastern state.

“Elections were held in 152 seats in the first phase. We have already crossed 100 seats in the first phase. Elections in the remaining 142 seats will be held next week. If you all vote for us, we will get two-third majority,” Banerjee said at a poll rally in Bhabanipur.

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The CM held four rallies and two road shows during the day, including a road show and a rally in Bhabanipur from where she is contesting. The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari against her. In 2021, Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Nandigram.

Banerjee accused the BJP of deploying excessive resources. “Have you seen how the BJP has gone crazy? They are under huge pressure. Today they have reportedly engaged 50 choppers in the sky. We are finding it difficult to arrange even three helicopters. They have brought in 19 chief ministers and Union ministers. They deployed CAPF and engaged all investigating agencies. They will not be able to do anything to me in Bhabanipur,” she said at a rally in Hooghly district.

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Banerjee also targeted Union home minister Amit Shah’s “hang upside down” warning directed at TMC workers post polls on Friday. “What kind of language is a Home Minister using? We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah.”

Bhabanipur also witnessed a high-octane political drama on Saturday evening when Banerjee stopped her election campaign midway and left the dais alleging that noise from a BJP rally in the vicinity was creating disturbance.

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“They are shouting in the vicinity so that I can’t hold the meeting. I will hold a rally in this area tomorrow. I cannot behave in such a shameless manner,” she said.

Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell head, wrote on X: “Chakraberia Road, Bhabanipur. Mamata Banerjee walked off the stage, citing noise from a BJP loudspeaker. When leaders start losing composure, it often reflects deeper anxiety. Is this the sound of an impending defeat?”