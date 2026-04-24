Mamata Banerjee’s ‘bhelpuri’ counter to PM Modi’s ‘jhalmuri’ and a vow to ‘conquer’ Delhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has used the local snack jhalmuri as a springboard to launch her most aggressive national pitch yet amid the state elections in which her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) is taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamata Banerjee has slammed PM Modi's jhalmuri jibe at the TMC. (PTI/ANI)

As the state moves through a tense election cycle, the West Bengal chief minister on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party for their “jhalmuri” election campaign, calling it stage-managed optics and a political stunt.

“They had fitted TV cameras and CCTV cameras earlier with the security. They had prepared jhalmuri from home for security concerns and gave ₹10 to the shopkeeper,” she said at an election rally in Bowbazar.

She also criticised the arrangements made during the PM's visit, referring to the installation of CCTV cameras at the shop.

‘I’ll give bhelpuri from Delhi' They said they will eat jhalmuri if they win, but I say I will give you bhelpuri from Delhi, Mamata Banerjee said.

“First, they showed a 'chai-wala', and now they are showing jhal muri to win the election,” she added.

The CM accused the BJP of attempting to polarise culture and identity. "We are habitual of spicy jhalmuri, but have you ever tried fish and chicken curry? I eat your dhokla, I eat dosa, I eat litti, I eat thekua, I eat sattu. I eat vermicelli during Eid, and I eat halwa. Don't teach me religion,” she added.

Modi’s ‘jhalmuri’ remarks Banerjee’s remarks come amid heated exchanges with Modi, who earlier used the “jhalmuri” reference at a rally. He said it had unsettled the ruling party and targetted the TMC over governance and citizenship issues.

“You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhalmuri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC,” Modi said at a rally in Krishnanagar.