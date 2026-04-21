Modi’s jhalmuri stop in Jhargram puts the spotlight on Bengal’s beloved street snack

A West Bengal classic, jhalmuri is a quick toss of puffed rice with chopped onions, green chillies, peanuts, spices and mustard oil. It’s assembled fresh, served immediately, and built on balance, along with that sharp hit of mustard oil. Even though most ingredients are the same, jhalmuri is different from bhelpuri as the flavour profiles are different. Jhalmuri is lean, fiery, and mustard oil–forward, with a clean, punchy finish. Bhelpuri, on the other hand, is layered and chutney-heavy, and served with sev.

The clip shows him watching the jhalmuri being assembled, chatting with the vendor, and insisting on paying for the ₹10 serving.

A quick snack stop turned into a viral moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused for jhalmuri at a roadside stall in West Bengal’s Jhargram recently. Stopping his convoy, he turned to the vendor and said, “Bhai, humein apna jhalmuri khilao.” Within 24 hours, videos of the snack break crossed 100 million views on Instagram, while Google searches for jhalmuri surged to a 22-year high - pushing a regional favourite firmly into the national spotlight.

How to make the perfect jhalmuri at home? Mix right before serving. Puffed rice absorbs moisture quickly and turns soggy if left sitting. If you’re prepping ahead, keep all the chopped ingredients and spices ready, but toss everything together at the last minute. Don’t skip mustard oil; a drizzle gives it that signature sharp taste. You can also amp it up by swapping it with oil from your favourite homemade pickle for extra heat and tang. Keep onions, chillies, tomato, and cucumber finely chopped so every bite is even and well-coated.

Top spots for authentic West Bengal-style jhalmuri in Delhi CR Park Market 1 & 2: Widely seen as Delhi’s mini Kolkata, this is where you’ll find the closest match to the original.

Dilip Bhelpuri Jhalmuri and Juice Wale: A go-to in Old Rajinder Nagar known for its flavour-packed mixes.

South Extension Market I: Around the market lanes, you’ll spot vendors selling quick, fuss-free jhalmuri.

INA Market: Step outside Dilli Haat and you will find vendors serving up fresh jhalmuri for an easy-to-go snack.

(Written by Snigdha Oreya)