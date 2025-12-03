‘Cannot stand kamdar PM’: BJP tears into Congress over 'chaiwala' AI-generated video

Congress has sparked another political row after the party’s spokesperson Ragini Nayak posted an AI-generated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying a tea kettle to a global event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's AI-generated picture has kicked off a storm(ANI)

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Nayak’s post in a scathing social media post of his own. Sharing a screenshot of the AI-generated video, Poonawalla alleged that the opposition party “cannot stand” PM Modi.

“After Renuka Choudhary insults Parliament & Sena, now Ragini Nayak attacks and mocks PM Modi’s Chaiwala background. Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from OBC community who has come from a poor background,” Poonawalla wrote on social media platform X.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that people would “never forget” those who abuse the Prime Minister.

“They mocked his Chaiwala background earlier, too. They abused him 150 times. They abused his mother in Bihar. People will never forgive them,” he added.

The Revanth Reddy row

This is not the first political row sparked by a Congress leader. On Tuesday, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy kicked off a storm when he said that Hindus “have a God for every occasion”.

"How many deities are there in Hinduism? How many deities? Three crores? Why? For those who are unmarried, there is god hanuman. For those who are married twice, there is another god. For those who drink, there is another god. Yellamma, Pochamma, Maisamma. For those who demand chicken, there is a god. And for those who eat dal-rice, there is another god, right? There are all kinds of deities,” he said while addressing a meeting of the Congress executive.

The opposition BJP and BRS both criticised Reddy's remarks, calling them an insult of Hindu devotees. The BJP even called for a statewide agitation against the chief minister and demanded an unconditional apology for his remarks.

Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the remarks exposed the “anti-Hindu mindset” of the Congress.