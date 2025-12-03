‘All kinds of deities’: Revanth Reddy sparks row after remarks on Hindu Gods

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy sparked a political row in the state, and possibly nationally, through his lighthearted remarks about Hindus having “a God for every occasion”. Hyderabad, Dec 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy speaks during the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's Executive Committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Reddy made the comments during a meeting of the Congress executive, giving the opposition BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the RSS, the opportunity to corner him. The opposition has accused the CM of hurting Hindu sentiments.

"How many deities are there in Hinduism? How many deities? Three crores? Why? For those who are unmarried, there is god Hanuman. For those who are married twice, there is another god. For those who drink, there is another god. Yellamma, Pochamma, Maisamma. For those who demand chicken, there is a god. And for those who eat dal-rice, there is another god, right? There are all kinds of deities," Revanth Reddy said, according to videos of the address that surfaced online.

Reddy framed the remarks as an observation delivered "in a lighter vein".

The backlash

CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks caused a massive backlash, with the opposition quickly terming them as a mockery of the fundamental tenets of the Hindu faith and customs.

Union minister and former Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the remarks through social media, accusing the Congress party of holding deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus.

"I strongly condemn the comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy insulting Hindus and Hindu deities. The Congress has always been a party that bends before the AIMIM. Revanth Reddy himself said Congress is a Muslim party. That statement alone exposes their mindset. Congress carries deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus," Bandi Sanjay said in a social media post.

"This is exactly why we warned during the Jubilee Hills by-election that if Congress or BRS accidentally won, Hindus would not be able to step out with dignity. The Chief Minister's latest comments prove the BJP was right. The hatred Congress holds towards Hindus and Hindu gods now stands exposed. It is time for the Hindu community to think seriously. Will you stay divided and continue to endure humiliation, or will you unite and assert your strength?" he added.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also criticised Reddy's remarks and demanded that he retract the statement. Several BRS leaders also asked the CM to apologise for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

The condemnations might turn into protests on the streets of Telangana as the state BJP unit called for an agitation. BJP state chief G Ramchandra Rao has demanded an unconditional apology from the CM for his remarks.