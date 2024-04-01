 ‘We don’t direct ED, others': PM Modi dismisses Oppn's ‘misuse of agencies’ charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘We don’t direct ED, others': PM Modi dismisses Oppn's ‘misuse of agencies’ charge

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 01, 2024 08:43 AM IST

In an interview to Thanthi TV, PM Narendra Modi dismissed the opposition's charge that the agencies were targeting only non-BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that central agencies function independently, and dismissed the opposition's charge against the BJP-led Centre of ‘misusing’ agencies, who, opposition parties say, take action only against non-BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)

“We neither obstruct or direct their actions. They work independently, and this is evaluated by the scales of the judiciary,” he told Tamil Nadu-based Thanthi TV in an interview.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: ‘Will not stop, action on corruption,’ says PM Modi

The Prime Minister further said that of all the cases that the ED is currently investigating, ‘less than 3%’ are related to politics.

“Currently, the ED has around 7000 cases, of which less than 3% involve politicians. During their (the opposition) 10-year rule, the amount of money seized was only 35 lakh. On the other hand, we have seized 2200 crore,” he stated.

On the opposition's allegations that agencies were taking action only against people not from the ruling BJP, the PM stated that the Enforcement Directorate's procedure to initiate a case is the same, 'regardless of who was in power.’

"Regardless of the party, the process is the same. The ED cannot initiate any case on its own; various department need to file the cases first, then the ED takes action. The PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) law has existed since before, but they (opposition) did not use it. Over 150 court cases were filed to exempt the PMLA law, and they even went to the Supreme Court to remove or retain an officer. They used the judiciary as a weapon because they know Modi’s actions against corruption won’t stop. They think they can stop these organisations through the courts,” he remarked.

The saffron party is also accused of getting cases against opposition leaders closed, if they jump ship to the BJP. Opposition parties, therefore, often taunt the BJP by calling it a ‘washing machine’ party.

Also Read: CBI closes corruption case against NCP's Praful Patel months after he joined NDA

On January 31, then-Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by ED in connection with an alleged land mining scam. On March 21, it arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘We don’t direct ED, others': PM Modi dismisses Oppn's ‘misuse of agencies’ charge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On