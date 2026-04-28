Weather Bee: Cool weather break is now over and El Nino may have started

Thanks to La Nina conditions – it is the cyclical cooling of the equatorial Pacific Ocean that has a cooling effect on global average temperature – the global average temperature was not ranked very high in the December-February period. Each of the three months from December 2025 to February 2026 was ranked only the fifth warmest. This relatively cool period is now coming to an end, an HT analysis of temperature data for March and April suggests. This is because the impact of La Nina conditions is now wearing off. To be sure, although April is ranked the same as March, there has been a shift in April as compared to March. (Representative file photo)

That the latest December, January, and February months were ranked fifth warmest would not, under normal circumstances, suggest cool weather. But they are likely to have appeared cooler than the immediately preceding December, January, and February months. This is because every month from June 2023 to November 2025 is so far ranked among the top three warmest on record.

However, the three-month cool weather streak ended in March, which was ranked the fourth warmest March month, according to the ERA5 dataset published by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). This is also the case for the April so far. The first 25 days of April this year are ranked fourth warmest in the ERA5 data.

To be sure, although April is ranked the same as March, there has been a shift in April as compared to March. As the accompanying chart shows, March 2026 was 0.09°C cooler than the third ranked March month (recorded in 2016). April 2026, on the other hand, is much closer to the third ranked April month (also recorded in 2016): just 0.01°C cooler.

Chart 1