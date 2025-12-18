Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Dec 19-21)

Aisa Kehta Hai (Play) Manav Kaul brings a gentle story of life and its longings. (HT file photo)

Saturday and Sunday; 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm

Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield

Actor and writer Manav Kaul lets you follow along a love story as thrillers overwhelm us in theatres and streaming platforms. Here is a gentle story of life and its longings. A man weaves a tale for his lover in a deserted railway station. Quirky moments, life’s complexities, relationships, ups and downs promise to draw you into this play.

₹400. Book on www.bookmyshow.com

Carols in the City (Live music)

Saturday, 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm

Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Ho Ho Ho! Bengaluru goes into choir mode as December peaks. Harmonies, classics and choral tunes await. Bangalore Men & Capella Bangalore put new twists on familiar carols. Sweden-based conductor Jonas Olsson will helm the teams along with Rebecca Thomas Colaco, a pianist and educator.

Free entry. RSVP @www.bangaloreinternationalcentre.org

Human Library (Talk)

Saturday; 11am

MAP Bengaluru, HDFC Learning Centre

Art, process and creative inspirations take centrestage at this talk conducted by MAP Bangalore as it celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Gayatri Gupta, a photographer and painter, artist Jyothi K Kumar and rapper Nawaz Shaikh share their practice for a few minutes and open the forum for us to interact with them with questions and reflections.

Free. Register at map-india.org

Bengaluru Comic Con 2025

Saturday and Sunday; 11am onwards

KTPO, Whitefield

Every pop-culture reference, ever. Cosplays, booths, merch, contests and more. Meet beat wizard Kevin Noel Sequeira, and Chloe Hollings, the voice behind computer game Overwatch’s Widowmaker. If you grew up reading Amar Chitra Kadha, there is a stall for you too. This is where to go to find your tribe.

₹999 onwards. Book at district.in

Harsh Gujral Live (Stand up comedy)

Friday and Saturday; 9.30 pm

The Comedy Theatre, Indiranagar

Harsh Gujral, who calls himself Sasta Vicky Kaushal, brings his usual bag of relatable humour and crowdwork comedy. The content creator’s hit show Joh Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai has won him quite a number of fans. His desi sense of humour strikes a chord with the average young Indian. Get ready to for irreverent jokes and mild roasts.

₹2,499. Book on bookmyshow.com

Anubandha (Multidisciplinary event)

Saturday and Sunday; 11 am to 8 pm

National Gallery of Modern Art, Palace Road

A rare event that blends movement, nature and art. The show has photography, journalling and reflections, talks and docu-dialogues. If you have been waiting for that perfect mindful weekend, gear up for some meditative clay sessions, fine art sessions and photography walks.

Entry is free.