Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is innovation? Lessons from AI’s Nobel controversy

ByVivek Wadhwa
Oct 12, 2024 12:52 AM IST

Vivek Wadhwa writes: The myth of the lone genius dominates public narratives, leading us to believe that major breakthroughs occur in isolation

The recent Nobel Prize awarded to Geoffrey Hinton for his contributions to artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked controversy, exposing a deeper issue in how society rewards innovation. While Hinton is celebrated for his pioneering work in AI and popularising backpropagation, critics, including AI expert Jürgen Schmidhuber, argue that the prize overlooks the foundational contributions of Paul Werbos and Shun-Ichi Amari — two figures whose groundbreaking work decades earlier laid the groundwork for modern neural networks. Werbos’s 1974 PhD thesis and Amari’s 1972 adaptive learning model were crucial stepping-stones, yet their efforts have largely been overshadowed by the visibility of later figures such as Hinton.

While Geoffrey Hinton’s recognition is deserved, it underscores a common flaw in how credit is distributed: the contributions of early pioneers often fade from view. (AFP)
While Geoffrey Hinton’s recognition is deserved, it underscores a common flaw in how credit is distributed: the contributions of early pioneers often fade from view. (AFP)
Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On