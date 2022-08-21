What is Lumpy Skin disease? Over 7,000 animals dead in 8 states, UTs

More than 7,300 animals are reported to be dead due to the Lumpy Skin disease (LSD) in seven states and one union territory, which has sparked huge concerns. The disease among the cattle, according to a government official who spoke to news agency PTI, was first reported in Gujarat and has affected over 1.85 cattle so far since the outbreak of the disease in July.

About lumpy skin disease (LSD):

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle. The disease is said to be transmitted via blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. The symptoms of the disease include fever, and nodules on the skin, and can also lead to death.

The disease had first emerged in Bangladesh in July 2019, and later it spread in the Middle East and Europe. India had also witnessed the first case in 2019 in eastern states, especially West Bengal and Odisha, reported PTI, citing the government official.

Where has it spread in India?

Around 74,325 cattle, according to the report, have been affected in Punjab so far, while 58,546 cattle have been affected in Gujarat. 43,962 cattle have been infected with the disease in Rajasthan, 6,385 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,300 in Uttarakhand, 532 in Himachal Pradesh, and 260 in Andaman and Nicobar.

Out of these, 7,300 cattle have died so far - 3,359 animals died in Punjab, 2,111 in Rajasthan, 1,679 in Gujarat, 62 in Jammu and Kashmir, 38 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Uttarakhand, and 29 in Andaman Nicobar.

According to a senior government official, the mortality rate is one to two percent and it does not affect humans, reported PTI.

A vaccination drive is also underway in the country for the disease. Around 17.92 lakh cattle have been vaccinated so far in the states, and union territories. Along with this, central teams have also been deputed to Punjab, and Gujarat for taking first-hand stock of LSD outbreak and to implement advisories.

The government has also set up control rooms with toll-free numbers to help address the issues of animal owners.

