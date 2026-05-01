What is ‘Missing Link’ project launched on Mumbai-Pune Expressway? ‘Engineering marvel’ explained

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the 13.3-km-long "Missing Link" project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as an ‘engineering marvel’ and an ‘iconic project’ as he inaugurated the much-awaited 13.3km project on Friday. The much-awaited 13.3-km-long "Missing Link" project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway aims at bypassing the steep mountain pass section in order to improve road safety and reduce travel time between the two key cities. (PTI)

The key project between on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been constructed to bypass the steep mountain pass section to improve road safety and reduce travel time between the two key cities.

Also read: High drama in Punjab assembly as Opposition demands ‘alcohol test’ on CM Bhagwant Mann

Fadnavis inaugurated the Missing Link at the Khalapur in Raigad district end of the expressway in the afternoon and then drove on the Lonavala-bound carriageway of the project. He was accompanied by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.