What is the 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam? How is actor Dino Morea linked?

Actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino were questioned by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday to uncover their potential role in the ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. Bollywood actor Dino Morea poses for a photograph as he attends a screening of her upcoming Indian film 'Kesari Chapter 2' in Mumbai on April 17, 2025.(AFP)

According to a Free Press Journal report, the actor and his brother's link to the main accused, Ketan Kadam, was unearthed after Mumbai police discovered multiple phone conversations between them.

What are the charges against Dino Morea?

Actor and former model Dino Morea's name emerged when the police was investigating call records and financial transactions liked to Kadam. Officials said evidences unearthed so far are being probed further.

The Mithi River desilting scam involves alleged financial irregularities in the rental of silt pusher machines as well as dredging equipment by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body. So far, 13 individuals have been booked in the case.

According to officials, the main accused Kadam and his associate Jayesh Joshi, allegedly acted as intermediaries between suppliers and BMC, and managed to charge an inflated amount from the civic body. This scam was allegedly executed in connivance with officials from the civic body’s storm water drains department (SWD) and Matprop executives.

Ketan is the director of Woder India LLP, a Mumbai-based company that provides desilting services.

Jayesh is associated with Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based industrial product manufacturer.

Dino Morea's next project

Dino made his Bollywood debut with the hit film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He later appeared in several movies such as Raaz, Gunaah, Aksar, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Heroes. His most recent appearance was in the web series The Royals, which also starred Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, and Bhumi Pednekar.

He will next be seen in Housefull 5, set for a release on June 6. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Johny Lever.