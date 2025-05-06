Mock drills in 244 districts on May 7: What to expect during the exercise?

Police forces and authorities across the 244 districts began preparations for the civil defence mock drills ordered by the Union home ministry on May 7 in view of “new and complex threats". This civil defence mock drills aim to assess and enhance the readiness of civil defence mechanisms across all states and Union territories.(PTI file)

Rehearsals were also conducted in several locations such as the Dal Lake in Srinagar and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Union home secretary Govind Mohan reviewed preparations for the mock exercise and the strengthening of civil defence mechanisms in the event of a “hostile attack.” Chief secretaries and heads of civil defence from across the country participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

What to expect on May 7?

The drill is expected to involve the active participation of district controllers, local authorities, civil defence wardens, volunteers, home guards (both active and reserve), members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and college and school students.

“The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of civil defence mechanisms across all states and Union territories,” the MHA letter said.

The overall objective is to test civilian readiness in the event of a national emergency and not an immediate signal of an impending conflict. As per a communication issued by the ministry on May 2, the exercise is held under Civil Defence Rules, 1968.

Civilians in some districts may experience temporary blackouts, suspension of mobile signals, or traffic diversions.

The local administration may also conduct evacuation exercises after public announcements and test the effectiveness of their response.

In some districts, police and paramilitary forces may simulate a war-like emergency. Air raid warning systems may also blare as the drill aims to test its effectiveness.

Proper functioning of district control rooms and shadow control rooms will also be tested.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said the local administration will decide timings of the drill.