What went wrong with ISRO's first mission of 2026? Agency mentions 3rd stage anomaly again

ISRO suffered a major setback on Monday after ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C62) encountered a critical anomaly during the rocket's third stage, leaving the status of all 16 satellites on board uncertain. PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission during launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday. (X/@ISRO)

The 44.4-metre-tall PSLV lifted off at 10.18 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, carrying an Earth observation satellite - EOS-N1 (Anvesha) - and 15 co-passenger satellites from India and overseas. The mission was intended to place them into a 512-kilometre Sun-Synchronous Orbit after a 17-minute flight.

The launch began smoothly. ISRO's live broadcast showed the rocket performing normally through its first and second stages, and the third stage ignited as planned. But soon after that announcement, officials noticed that something was wrong.

Disturbance during third stage ISRO chairman V Narayanan said the trouble began near the end of the rocket’s third stage, when strap-on motors were providing thrust.

“The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The performance of the vehicle up to the end of the third stage was expected. Close to the end of the third stage we are seeing more disturbance in the vehicle and subsequently, there was a deviation observed in the flight path,” Narayanan said at the Mission Control Centre.

That deviation meant the rocket could no longer follow its precise trajectory needed to inject the satellites into their intended orbit.