 WhatsApp threatens to exit India: What are new IT rules on tracing originator | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WhatsApp threatens to exit India: What are new IT rules on tracing originator

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 05:06 PM IST

WhatsApp said the traceability provision is unconstitutional and against the fundamental right to privacy.

WhatsApp, owned by its parent company Meta Inc., has threatened to leave India if it is forced to break encryption of messages and calls on its instant messaging platform.

The Centre has said the law empowers it to expect such entities to create safe cyberspace and counter “illegal content” either themselves or by assisting the law enforcement agencies.(REUTERS)
The Centre has said the law empowers it to expect such entities to create safe cyberspace and counter “illegal content” either themselves or by assisting the law enforcement agencies.(REUTERS)

“As a platform, we are saying, if we are told to break encryption, then WhatsApp goes,” the lawyer appearing for WhatsApp told the Delhi high court.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When asked by a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan if the issue has been considered in any other country, the lawyer said, “There is no such rule anywhere else in the world. Not even in Brazil. We will have to keep a complete chain and we don’t know which messages will be asked to be decrypted. It means millions and millions of messages will have to be stored for a number of years.”

Read: People use WhatsApp for privacy, company tells Delhi HC: ‘That goes, we exit India’

The court was hearing the petitions by WhatsApp and Meta challenging the 2021 Information Technology (IT) rules for social media intermediaries requiring the messaging app to trace chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of information.

What's the case?

The Narendra Modi government has directed large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to comply with the latest norms under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The counsel for the central government said the rule was significant when objectionable content is spread on platforms in cases such as those of communal violence.

Read: 'Then WhatsApp goes': Firm warns Delhi high court of India exit over encryption

During the hearing, WhatsApp's counsel said steps have been taken to "contain virality" and it was possible to trace the originator "traditionally" by examining the sequence of senders of a message.

"They say open the entire technology. Is it proportional? I am caught in between," he added.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / WhatsApp threatens to exit India: What are new IT rules on tracing originator
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On