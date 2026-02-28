When will West Bengal SIR 2026 final list be announced by Election Commission of India?

Security arrangements were enhanced in parts of West Bengal ahead of the announcement of final electoral roll or voter list of the poll-bound state as part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR). File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at a press conference over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Kolkata. (ANI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday deployed 240 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal.

When will West Bengal SIR voter list 2026 be released With deadline for the ECI to publish the final voter list of West Bengal on February 28, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday began publishing the post-SIR electoral rolls for the state in phases, with figures from Bankura district indicating that around 1.18 lakh names have been deleted since the exercise commenced.

Hard copies of the updated rolls were put up in districts including Bankura and Cooch Behar, even as the lists were yet to be made available online on the designated EC portals and mobile application till reports last received, according to PTI news agency.

On February 24, invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court directed the poll body to continue publishing supplementary voter lists even after the final electoral roll is notified on February 28, in order to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Even if each judicial officer were to dispose of 250 cases daily, the exercise would take around 80 days -- far beyond the February 28 deadline, the court had noted.

The SC bench clarified that electors included in such supplementary lists will be deemed part of the final roll published on February 28, as reported by HT earlier.

“The last date of electoral roll verification is February 28. However, if the verification exercise remains incomplete as on February 28, the ECI may publish the final list followed by supplementary final lists. Such supplements shall be published on a continuous basis as soon as the pending exercise is complete in respect of all such cases. We deem it appropriate to invoke our power under Article 142 and declare that voters enlisted in the supplementary lists shall be considered to be a part of the final list published on February 28,” the bench ordered.