Who is Fahad Ahmed, Samajwadi Party worker, Swara Bhasker's husband?

Bollywood actor, widely known for her strong political opinion, chose a political personality as her life partner as she married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, after dating for some time – at least they know each other since 2020. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had a court wedding on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act. Swara Bhasker and Fahad dropped the announcement of their wedding which they managed to keep under wraps for over a month through a video which offers a glimpse of how they met. The video identified the Samajwadi leader as a political activist and Swara Bhasker as an actor and a Twitter pest. They first met in January 2020 'obviously at a protest', the video shows.

Here is all you need to know about Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad

1. Fahad Ahmad is a worker of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

2. At present, Fahad is the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a Youth Wing of the Samajwadi Party, Maharashtra.

3. Fahad joined Samajwadi Party on August 1, 2022.

4. The Mumbai-based political leader graduated from Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

5. In TISS, he was elected the General Secretary of the TISS Student's Union in 2017 and 2018.

6. Fahad is four years junior to Swara Bhasker going by their date of birth.

7. Fahad was a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests across the country.

8. Fahad was denied PhD registration by TISS reportedly because of his participation in a 100-day strike against the institute's decision to withdraw financial aid to SC/ST students

