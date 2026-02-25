Who is Vivek Banzal? Senior BSNL staffer faces heat over lavish Prayagraj itinerary

State-run telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has found itself at the centre of a controversy after the travel itinerary of one of its senior officials for a proposed trip to Prayagraj went viral on social media. Vivek Banzal, BSNL director in news after controversial Prayagraj trip plan (X/@BSNLCorporate)

The officer in question is Vivek Banzal, a director at BSNL, whose detailed tour plan for February 25–26 triggered widespread backlash online. The trip was eventually cancelled a day before it was scheduled.

Who is Vivek Banzal? According to BSNL’s official website, Banzal is a 1987-batch Indian Telecommunication Service officer. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics, a Master of Engineering in Computer Science, and an MBA.

He has over 34 years of experience in managing telecom networks across India.

Detailing his role, the BSNL website states: “Since 2016, he has been promoting and managing Bharat Fiber (BSNL's FTTH services), BSNL IT framework, and other services. His vision has led to the digitization of processes and the introduction of innovative solutions for customers.”

What is the controversy? Banzal’s name surfaced after a 21-point document outlining elaborate arrangements for his Prayagraj visit began circulating online.

What caught social media’s attention were the extensive preparations reportedly made for his stay. Nearly 50 officials, from junior technical officers and engineers to sub-divisional and divisional engineers, were said to have been assigned duties during the two-day visit.

The itinerary included arrangements for a bath at the Sangam and visits to the Hanuman Temple, Akshayavat and Patalpuri Temple. The document mentioned detailed provisions to ensure Banzal’s “comfort management” throughout his stay.

Specific items listed reportedly included hair oil, underwear, combs, toothpaste, brushes, shaving kits and slippers. Eight bath kits — six for men and two for women — were arranged, and a senior official was designated to oversee post-bath arrangements, according to news agency PTI reports.

At the hotel and Circuit House, officials were directed to keep ready items such as a dry fruit bowl, fruit bowl, shaving kit, towel, toothpaste, brush, soap, shampoo, comb and hair oil.

Trip cancelled, show-cause notice issued Amid mounting criticism, the trip was cancelled a day before departure. BSNL later issued a statement distancing itself from the arrangements.

“Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned. Further instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant guidelines. BSNL employees are reminded to comply fully with prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard,” the company said.

The controversy also drew a response from the Centre. Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the matter serious and confirmed that action had been initiated.

“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking,” Scindia said, as quoted by news agency ANI. He added that a show-cause notice had been issued to Banzal, giving him seven days to respond, and that appropriate action would follow.