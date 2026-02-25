'Shocking, improper': Centre issues show-cause notice over BSNL director's controversial Prayagraj itinerary

The government on Wednesday reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding a senior BSNL director named Vivek Banzal, whose scheduled trip to Prayagraj was recently cancelled. Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia took strong objection to the BSNL official's lavish and detailed itinerary for the two-day trip and said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the director.
“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking,” Scindia reportedly said, adding that appropriate action will be taken in this regard.
