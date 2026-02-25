Edit Profile
    'Shocking, improper': Centre issues show-cause notice over BSNL director's controversial Prayagraj itinerary

    Updated on: Feb 25, 2026 1:12 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The government on Wednesday reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding a senior BSNL director named Vivek Banzal, whose scheduled trip to Prayagraj was recently cancelled. Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia took strong objection to the BSNL official's lavish and detailed itinerary for the two-day trip and said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the director.

    Vivek Banzal, director (CFA) of BSNL Board, was scheduled to travel to Prayagraj for 2 days.
    “I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking,” Scindia reportedly said, adding that appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

    This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

    News/India News/'Shocking, Improper': Centre Issues Show-cause Notice Over BSNL Director's Controversial Prayagraj Itinerary
