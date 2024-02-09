Who was Uddhav Sena's Abhishek Ghosalkar? Why was he killed by Mauris Noronha?

Abhishek Ghosalkar of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was shot dead in Mumbai on Thursday evening during a `Facebook Live' by Mauris Noronha, a local 'social activist', who also ended his own life, police said. Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot in the abdomen and shoulder during a Facebook live.

A viral video of the incident, which took place at Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West), showed Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder. The attack, which streamed live on Facebook, came days after Maharashtra witnessed CCTV camera footage of a BJP MLA opening fire inside a police station in neighbouring Thane district and raised questions about the law and order situation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The probe into the murder of Uddhav Thackeray group leader has been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The incident took place days after a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at an Eknath Shinde faction leader inside a police station at Ulhasnagar. Chief minister Shinde said an investigation was being launched into the latest firing incident.

Who was Abhishek Ghosalkar?

Abhishek Ghosalkar, 40, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Abhishek Ghosalkar was a corporator of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. He was also the director of Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank.

Abhishek Ghosalkar was considered close to Aditya Thackeray. He was known as a corporator who fought for citizens' issues.

Abhishek Ghosalkar married Tejasvee Darekar in 2013.

A senior police official told news agency PTI that Abhishek Ghosalkar was hit by four bullets. Mauris Noronha, who used an illegal pistol for the crime, then shot himself once, he added.

Why was Abhishek Ghosalkar killed?