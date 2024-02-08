Who was Mauris Noronha who shot Uddhav Sena leader during FB live?

Mauris Noronha allegedly fired three bullets at Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar after the duo hosted a Facebook live celebrating the end of the enmity and their coming together for the cause of the development of the area -- the IC colony of Mumbai, in the suburb of Borivali. After firing three bullets at Ghosalkar, Noronha killed himself. Ghosalkar was alive when police reached the spot and the Uddhav Sena leader was taken to the hospital in a serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Mauris Noronha (left) with Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar on a Facebook live on Thursday in which the Sena leader was shot by Noronha.

Who was Mauris Noronha?

On his social media profiles, Mauris Noronha, popularly called Mauris bhai in Borivali, described himself as an award-winning social worker, a Covid warrior and a philanthropist.

Mauris Noronha planned a trip to infant Jesus shrine in Nashik on February 10 for the people of the locality which the Uddav Sena leader referred to during the Facebook live streaming.

On January 29, Mauris Noronha on his Instagram page wrote: "You can't defeat a man who doesn't care about pain, loss, disrespect, heartbreak & rejection"

Mauris was apparently trying to enter the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. Apparently, both Mauris Noronha and Abhishek Ghosalkar wanted to contest from Ward No 1

In 2022, police issued a lookout notice for Mauris for allegedly blackmailing, raping, cheating and threatening a 48-year-old woman. The allegations dated back to 2014 but the complaint was lodged in 2022. Noronha was arrested in connection with the case.

A photo of Mauris receiving an award from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, surfaced after Thursday's incident.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said there will be a thorough probe into the firing incident while Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis over the deteriorating law and order situation of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)