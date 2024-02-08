Bullets fired during Facebook live, Uddhav Sena leader says ‘God bless’ minutes before

Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former corporator of Mumbai, was shot in the chest and abdomen as he was live on Facebook with Mauris Noronha, a local activist. Ghosalkar and Noronha had old enmity but the Facebook live was to clarify that they have come together ending their bitterness for the betterment of the area – the IC colony. At the end of the video, shots were fired at Ghosalkar. The former corporator was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mauris shot himself and died, police said. Abhishek Ghosalkar sat for a Facebook live with Mauris bhai which ended at Abhishek receiving bullets.

In the Facebook live, both Ghosalkar and Mauris could be seen seated together at Mauris's office where the firing took place later. "God bless you all," Mauris said starting the Facebook live. "Yes, God bless you," the Uddhav Sena leader said explaining the reasons for the duo to come on Facebook live. "Some people might be surprised seeing us together live," Ghosalkar said. "Today we came together for the good of people of the IC colony," Mauris chimed in.

As Ghosalkar explained that they came together with a great vision for the people, Mauris left his seat only to return and take forward what Ghosalkar was saying. "By the grace of God, something good will come," Mauris said announcing that they would be distributing sarees from his office. Mauris again left his seat but was in the background as his voice could be heard. "Since we are united now, we will work for the people," the Uddhav Sena leader said.

"It is very important that whatever we do we do it for the good of people. Abhishek bhai is so busy, he is leaving tomorrow. I made him wait for more than half an hour with one pledge in mind -- how can we serve the IC colony," Mauris said.