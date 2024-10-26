Delhi influencer murder: Why 19-year-old killed pregnant girlfriend, explain cops

A chilling crime has shaken the city of Rohtak, Haryana, where a 21-year-old man, Sanju alias Salim, was arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Sonia Kumari, 19, and burying her body in a field. According to the police, Sonia had been pressuring Sanju to marry her, but he refused, citing his parents' disapproval of their relationship. Sanju alias Salim, was arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant girlfriend

The victim's family revealed that Sonia was pregnant and had wanted to keep the baby, but Sanju had asked her to get an abortion. On Karwa Chauth, Sonia visited Sanju to press for marriage, but the next day, she left her house with some belongings and cash, only to be found dead.

The police investigation began when Sonia's brother, Manish, reported her missing on October 22. Manish suspected Sanju's involvement in her disappearance. During interrogation, Sanju confessed to killing Sonia and burying her body in Rohtak's Madina village with the help of his friends, Pankaj Kumar and Ritik.

Timeline of Events:

- October 21: Sonia visits Sanju on Karwa Chauth to convince him to marry her. She had kept a fast that day

- October 22: Sonia goes missing; her brother Manish reports her disappearance to the police.

- October 23: Manish visits Sanju's house and discovers his real name, Salim.

- October 24: Police apprehend Sanju and Pankaj; they confess to the crime.

Investigation Ongoing

The police are awaiting autopsy reports to confirm Sonia's pregnancy. A case has been registered, and the probe is ongoing. The police are also searching for the third accused, Ritik.

Sanju and Sonia had been dating for nearly 1.5 years.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother demanded strict action against the accused. She said that her daughter was a social media influencer and used to make short videos for different platforms.

"We got to know that she met a boy a few months back. They became good friends and started talking. It was shocking when we came to know that his real name was Saleem. He confessed to killing my daughter and buried her body. We want strict action against all the accused," she said.

The victim's brother-in-law said that the accused had used a different name when he befriended the woman.