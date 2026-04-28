Why will central forces remain in West Bengal even after assembly elections?

Central forces will remain in West Bengal for 60 more days after assembly polls, union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday, asking voters to vote without fear of “Didi’s goons” in the second and final phase of elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in West Bengal's Behala. (PTI)

"Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th, do not worry about Didi's (Mamata Banerjee's) goons. The Election Commission has deployed CAPF at every nook and corner, and I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power after the elections, central forces will remain here for 60 more days," he said.

Shah was addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Behala, where voting will take place on April 29, the last leg of the assembly elections in the state. The first phase of the voting was held on April 23 in 152 constituencies for the 294-member assembly.

Standing on an open-top vehicle, Shah greeted supporters and scattered flower petals over the crowds gathered along both sides of the road.

Sounding confident of BJP’s win in the state, Shah reiterated the party's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is definitely going to form the government." "Where is the fear? We have to implement the UCC. Our agenda is that there cannot be four marriages in India. So far, no major incidents of violence have been reported. Not a single death has occurred. The elections are being held peacefully." Shah said.

“After May 4, no one will be allowed to practice polygamy,” he added.

He added that once voted to power, BJP would take strict action against infiltrators and those involved in political violence, referring to TMC.

"I want to warn Didi's goons in Chandannagar – do not step out to intimidate voters on April 29. After May 4, the BJP will punish the culprits and hang them upside down," he said.

500 CAPF companies to be deployed in West Bengal, says EC As many as 500 CAPF companies will remain deployed across West Bengal for post-poll law and order duties even after the declaration of results and will stay “till further orders,” the election commission said earlier this month.

Each CAPF company comprises around 100 personnel. A record 2,450 central paramilitary companies, comprising nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed across the state for the assembly polls. Of these, 2,321 CAPF companies have been deployed for the second phase of polling, news agency PTI reported.

Shah’s and the Election Commission’s statements are intended to avert a repeat of the post-poll unrest seen in 2021. Following the declaration of the Assembly election results on May 2 that year, widespread violence broke out across multiple districts, with reports of killings, arson, looting, assaults, sexual violence, and the forced displacement of opposition workers, particularly amid clashes between BJP and TMC supporters.

Addressing another roadshow in Chandannagar in Hooghly district, Shah repeated his accusations against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming she was resisting efforts to remove infiltrators from voter lists and alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress was shielding illegal immigrants for vote-bank politics.

"Didi feels pain when we say infiltrators must be removed. She is opposing SIR. Right now, names have been removed from electoral rolls, and after May 4, all infiltrators will be identified and removed from Bengal," he said.

"So far, there has been no major incident of violence. Not a single death has taken place. The elections are being conducted peacefully," he said.

Shah also attacked the TMC for wanting to build the Babri Masjid in Bengal.

"Mamata Didi wants her associate Humayun Kabir to build a Babri Masjid in Bengal. Didi, listen carefully. Bengal is in India. We will never allow a Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal," Shah said.

He accused the TMC government of widespread corruption in social welfare programs, warning that those involved would face consequences if the BJP assumed power.

Shah emphasised that electing the BJP in West Bengal was crucial to turning the state into a “Sonar Bangla,” while reinstating law and order, promoting development, and ensuring effective governance.

Campaigning for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded yesterday, with 142 constituencies set to vote on April 29. The first phase saw an impressive voter turnout of 93.2 per cent.

The results will be announced on May 4, along with those for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.