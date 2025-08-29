The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), on Thursday announced that they will “consult” other allies in the Opposition to decide if they would join the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the bills proposed to remove ministers arrested for over 30 days in serious offences. Will consult our allies on joining JPC, say RJD and CPI(M)

The decision comes after four Opposition parties— the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiv Sena (UBT) — have already decided to boycott the panel.

“The government has not indicated what will be the composition of the JPC and how it would constitute it. They have held their cards close to the chest. As far as CPIM is concerned, whether there is any need to join the JPC and fight against the NDA in the JPC, that is yet to be decided...We will consult our colleagues in the Opposition before taking a call...,” CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said.

RJD MP from Buxar Sudhakar Singh said the party will decide its stance on JPC only after consulting other INDIA bloc parties.“It’s a serious issue. The ruling NDA, full of corrupt leaders, has deliberately brought these bills, to do the horse-trading before Bihar assembly elections...” he said, adding the final decision will be announced after the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Abhishek Singhvi from Congress said the party should not join the JPC and added, “This is a most ridiculous proposed bill and the JPC is likely to be functioning on majoritarian lines.”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had told HT that the party is “disinclined” to join the JPC. Another leader, however, pointed out that the Opposition played a key role in JPC on Waqf bill.