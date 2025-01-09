‘Wind up alliance’: Omar Abdullah on Tejashwi Yadav's ‘INDIA bloc limited to 2024 polls’ remark

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reacted to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's claims that the INDIA bloc was limited to Lok Sabha elections. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.(Mohammad Amin War/ANI file photo)

On Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav when asked about AAP and Congress contesting the Delhi polls alone had said,"It is not unusual. In Lok Sabha election the main motto was to defeat BJP in election and the alliance of INDIA bloc was limited upto that motto. In such a situation, it is not unnatural for the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to have conflicts."

When asked about Yadav's remark, Abdullah said,"I cannot say anything, because we have nothing to do with the Delhi elections. The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties on the ground should decide how can they effectively fight against the BJP. In the past two elections, the AAP was successful. We will have to wait to see who the Delhi voters choose. ”

“As far as I remember, there was no time limit to the INDIA alliance. Unfortunately, no INDIA alliance meeting is being organised so there is no clarity about leadership, agenda, or our (INDIA bloc's) existence... They should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections,” ANI quoted the National Conference leader as saying.

Omar to Cong on INDIA bloc: ‘Justify leadership role’

Last month, Abdullah had asked Congress to justify its leadership role in the INDIA bloc and “not take it for granted.”

On the alliance's future, he said,"Our existence can't just be about six months before Parliament elections. Our existence has to be something more than that. The last time we met was when the Lok Sabha results had only just come out. There has been no formal or informal sort of work that has been done for the INDIA bloc."

