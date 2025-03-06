Winter tourism will help Uttarakhand to check economic imbalance: PM Modi

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for round the year tourism in Uttarakhand, asserting that steps should be taken to ensure that there was no off-season for tourism in the hill state. PM Modi said a “360-degree approach to tourism” would create employment opportunities for the local youth throughout the year and help the state realise its economic potential (ANI)

“Tourism in the hills is currently seasonal, with a significant influx of visitors during March, April, May, and June, but the number of tourists drops drastically afterward, leaving most hotels, resorts, and homestays vacant in winter. This imbalance leads to economic stagnation and poses environmental challenges for the state,” he said at an event to promote winter tourism in Uttarkashi district.

“When fog envelops the rest of the country during winter, the state is bathed in sunlight,” Modi said, and suggested the state promote “Gham Tapo Tourism” (Basking in the Sun Tourism). He also urged the corporate sector to encourage winter tourism by organising meetings, conferences, and exhibitions in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on as local artists perform traditional folk dance in Uttarkashi on Thursday (DPR PMO)

He highlighted the ongoing efforts by both the Centre and state governments to give development projects a hard push, citing projects like the Char Dham all-weather road, modern expressways, and the expansion of railways, air, and helicopter services.

PM Modi also referred to the Kedarnath and Hemkund ropeway projects which were approved by the Union cabinet on Wednesday. The 12.9km ropeway at Kedarnath will begin at Sonprayag while the 12.4km Hemkund Sahib project will start at Govindghat. The two projects will be completed in four to six years at a combined cost of ₹6,811 crore.

“The Kedarnath ropeway will reduce travel time from 8-9 hours to about 30 minutes, making the journey more accessible, especially for the elderly and children. Thousands of crores of rupees will be invested in these projects,” he said.

Modi pointed out that before 2014, the Char Dham Yatra attracted an average of 1.8 million pilgrims annually. Today, that number has risen to approximately 5 million each year.

“This year’s budget includes provisions to develop 50 tourist destinations, granting hotels at these locations infrastructure status. This initiative will enhance tourist facilities and create local employment opportunities,” he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the Vibrant Village Programme launched in 2023 for comprehensive development of selected villages along the northern border.

“Villages once called the last villages are now being recognised as the first villages of the country,” Modi said.

The PM highlighted the role of new homestays in boosting tourism and increasing local incomes. He also mentioned efforts to resettle the Nelong and Jadung villages and said those building homestays would receive benefits under the Mudra Yojana.

PM Modi also flagged off a trek and bike rally from Harsil to the predominantly tribal village of Jadung and said it would help the border areas of Uttarakhand reap the benefits of tourism.

“We haven’t forgotten that border village Jadung was evacuated during the 1962 India-China war and efforts are being made to make such villages habitable,” he said at the public meeting in Harsil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday. (ANI)

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was also present at the event, said the Char Dham Yatra was the primary source of livelihood for many in the state. “The closure of the Char Dham shrines during winter affects the income of the people. In response, we have started the winter yatra under the guidance of the Prime Minister. With PM Modi’s efforts, winter tourism will gain a new identity and contribute significantly to the state’s economic development, cultural preservation, and job creation,” he said.