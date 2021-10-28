Witness in drugs raid, Gosavi arrested in 2018 cheating case in Pune

Pune Police on Thursday arrested Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who was present during an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, in connection with a ₹3.09 lakh cheating case lodged in the city in 2018.

A local court remanded Gosavi, whose selfie and video with Aryan Khan had gone viral, in police custody till November 5.

According to the police, Gosavi did not surrender but was arrested while being on the run. A senior police officer said he had been moving from place to place in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Prabhakar Sail, another witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, recently claimed that he had overheard Gosavi — soon after Aryan was taken to the NCB office on October 2 — telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone about a demand of ₹25 crore, and “to settle at ₹18 crore as they have to give ₹8 crore to Sameer Wankhede”, the Mumbai zonal director of the NCB, who supervised the raid on the cruise ship.

Gosavi on Monday refuted Sail’s claims, saying he would surrender before the Lucknow police.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, on Thursday, confirmed the arrest of Gosavi in a 2018 cheating case from a lodge in Pune’s Katraj area around 3 am.

Gupta said that Gosavi was the main accused in the cheating case, in which a charge sheet was filed in 2019. “Though Gosavi had spoken about surrendering, he never did so,” Gupta said, adding he was using alias of ‘Sachin Patil’.

Gupta also said police from other cities have not approached them for Gosavi’s custody so far. “There is no such demand yet (from Mumbai Police or any other agency) to handover Kiran Gosavi to them. They can approach the court if they want it, as part of procedure,” said Gupta.

“While on the run, Gosavi was projecting himself as member of the ‘Stop Crime NGO’ and CIBCA detective agency. He was also claiming to run an export-import business,” said Gupta.

“We were searching for him based on social media photos. Based on inputs, we detained him at the Katraj lodge,” said Gupta.

Earlier, Pune police arrested Gosavi’s assistant Sherbano Kureshi in connection with the cheating case, filed by one Chinmay Deshmukh, who had alleged that Gosavi duped him of ₹3.09 lakh under the pretext of providing him a job in a hotel in Malaysia. Kureshi received the money in her account, police said.