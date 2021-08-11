Woman gang-raped in moving car in Barmer

Jaipur: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three people in front of her husband in a moving car in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Four people, Chunaram Jat, Babu Lal Jat, Naresh Jat and Kishan, all aged between 18 and 22 were arrested, the police said. The accused were presented in a court on Wednesday and sent in a two-day police remand, they added.

The victim’s medical examination has been conducted and a report is awaited, the police added.

Superintendent of police Anand Sharma said: “In the complaint, the woman has alleged that she along with her husband was on way to Sindhari from Barmer when near Sarnu toll plaza, four people abducted and assaulted them. She said one of the culprits rode away on their motorcycle, and the three others in car took turns to rape her in front of her husband. The woman and her husband were later dropped near Sarnu. ”

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged, police said.