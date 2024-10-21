Woman kills self after husband is late on Karwa Chauth, he dies by suicide too

A woman allegedly died by suicide after an argument with her husband about him coming late on the night of Karwa Chauth, PTI reported. The husband took his own life after wife's death. A woman in Jaipur killed herself on Karwa Chauth, shortly after which her husband committed suicide as well

The tragic death of the husband and wife took place in the Harmara area of Jaipur, when 38-year-old Ghanshyam Bunkar, who worked at a network marketing company, came home late on Sunday.

His 35-year-old wife Mona had an argument with him about being late on the night of Karwa Chauth and then left the house in a fit of rage around 12:30 pm.

Ghanshyam followed his wife and was shocked as he bore witness to her jumping in front of a moving train and dying.

He sent a message to his elder brother on WhatsApp about Mona's suicide, saying “Brother, I lost, sorry. Talk to Ganpat Ji and Ghanshyam Kandel, they will help you. Now you have to work on my ID... My wife jumped in front a train.”

Ghanshyam then returned home, where he reportedly hung himself using her saree, reported India Today. The incident took place while the couple's two children were sleeping in a different room in the house.

Harmara SHO Uday Bhan told PTI that the bodies of the husband and wife had been sent for postmortem.

Another Jaipur police official told India Today that a case has been registered by the police after the incident and a probe has been launched.

In Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, another tragic incident unfolded on the day of Karwa Chauth after a woman allegedly poisoned and killed her husband after suspecting he was having an affair. The woman has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930 and SEVA: 09441778290.