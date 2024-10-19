Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 189 passengers receives bomb threat, lands in Jaipur

An Air India Express flight IX-196 flying from Dubai to Jaipur, with 189 passengers onboard received a bomb threat via an email at 12.45am on Saturday. The plane landed at the Jaipur International Airport at 1:20am. After a thorough check by the security forces, nothing suspicious was found, said Jaipur Airport Police SHO Sandeep Basera. The India Express flight IX-196 landed at the Jaipur International Airport at 1:20am on Saturday. (Photo for representational purpose only)

The pattern of domestic airlines receiving bomb threats continued for a sixth day with at least two flights being targeted on Saturday, as authorities suspended or blocked about 10 social media handles for posting threats, according to reports.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.