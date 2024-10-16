Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singapore forces scramble fighter jets to escort Air India Express aircraft

PTI | Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 16, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Singapore Armed Forces escorted the aircraft which faced a bomb threat. No immediate statement from Air India Express.

Singapore Armed Forces on Tuesday scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat before the aircraft landed safely at Singapore's Changi airport.

Singapore Armed Forces escorted the flight to safety after landing at Changi airport.(@Ng_Eng_Hen X)
Singapore Armed Forces escorted the flight to safety after landing at Changi airport.(@Ng_Eng_Hen X)

The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat.

Also read | Air India, IndiGo among 7 flights receiving simultaneous hoax bomb threats via X

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore.

"Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10:04 pm tonight," he said in a series of posts on X.

Also read | Air India Express pilot, cabin crew lauded for handling ‘tense moment’ after hydraulic failure

The Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were also activated. Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the airport police, he said and added that investigations are going on.

"Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our SAF and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us," he said.

Also read | 10 flights of Indian carriers receive bomb threats in 2 days; Chicago-bound Air India plane diverted to Canada

SAF refers to Singapore Armed Forces.

The number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate statement from Air India Express on the incident.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On