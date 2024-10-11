Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India Express pilot, cabin crew lauded for handling ‘tense moment’ after hydraulic failure

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2024 11:30 PM IST

Air India Express Flight 613, which departed from Tiruchirapalli at 5:30pm, encountered an issue with its landing gear.

An Air India Express flight with 141 people on board made a safe emergency landing at Tiruchirappalli airport on Friday evening, following a mid-air technical snag. The incident involved flight AXB 613, operating from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah, which faced a hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff.

Crew members of Air India Express Flight IX 613 leave from the Tiruchirapalli airport.(ANI)
Crew members of Air India Express Flight IX 613 leave from the Tiruchirapalli airport.(ANI)

The civil aviation ministry confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at 8:15pm after circling for over two hours to reduce fuel.

"The crew followed all safety protocols, ensuring the well-being of every passenger during the emergency," said civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

Also Read | Man vlogs on IAF helicopter’s emergency landing in flooded Bihar, internet calls it ‘ultimate reporting’

He commended the swift coordination of the airport’s emergency teams and ordered a thorough probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to determine the cause of the failure.

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to determine the exact cause of the hydraulic issue,” the statement read.

“In the meantime, Air India Express has been advised to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including alternate arrangements for their onward journey,” it added.

Captain, crew lauded

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his relief, praising the crew for their professionalism in handling the situation. "The courage and calm professionalism of the cockpit and cabin crew truly shone during this trying and tense moment," Raj Bhavan quoted Ravi as saying.

“Heartfelt appreciation goes out to everyone involved, including emergency services, for ensuring the safety of all on board. Wishing everyone smooth travels ahead!”

Also Read | Plane forced to make emergency landing after live mouse ‘jumped’ out of passenger's in-flight meal

Chief minister MK Stalin also took to social media platform X to share his gratitude, saying, "I am heartened to hear that the #AirIndiaExpress flight has landed safely."

Stalin said he coordinated an emergency response and deployed fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance to ensure passenger safety. He also directed local officials to assist passengers after the incident.

Air India Express clarified that no emergency was declared by the crew but noted that the aircraft had encountered a technical issue with its landing gear. The airline spokesperson assured that an alternative aircraft would be arranged for the passengers’ onward journey and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On