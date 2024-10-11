Air India Express pilot, cabin crew lauded for handling ‘tense moment’ after hydraulic failure

An Air India Express flight with 141 people on board made a safe emergency landing at Tiruchirappalli airport on Friday evening, following a mid-air technical snag. The incident involved flight AXB 613, operating from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah, which faced a hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff. Crew members of Air India Express Flight IX 613 leave from the Tiruchirapalli airport.(ANI)

The civil aviation ministry confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at 8:15pm after circling for over two hours to reduce fuel.

"The crew followed all safety protocols, ensuring the well-being of every passenger during the emergency," said civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

He commended the swift coordination of the airport’s emergency teams and ordered a thorough probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to determine the cause of the failure.

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to determine the exact cause of the hydraulic issue,” the statement read.

“In the meantime, Air India Express has been advised to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including alternate arrangements for their onward journey,” it added.

Captain, crew lauded

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his relief, praising the crew for their professionalism in handling the situation. "The courage and calm professionalism of the cockpit and cabin crew truly shone during this trying and tense moment," Raj Bhavan quoted Ravi as saying.

“Heartfelt appreciation goes out to everyone involved, including emergency services, for ensuring the safety of all on board. Wishing everyone smooth travels ahead!”

Chief minister MK Stalin also took to social media platform X to share his gratitude, saying, "I am heartened to hear that the #AirIndiaExpress flight has landed safely."

Stalin said he coordinated an emergency response and deployed fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance to ensure passenger safety. He also directed local officials to assist passengers after the incident.

Air India Express clarified that no emergency was declared by the crew but noted that the aircraft had encountered a technical issue with its landing gear. The airline spokesperson assured that an alternative aircraft would be arranged for the passengers’ onward journey and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.