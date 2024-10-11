Menu Explore
Sharjah-bound Air India flight lands safely in Trichy after mid-air scare

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2024 08:39 PM IST

Sharjah-bound Air India flight hovered over Trichy airspace for over an hour, burning off excess fuel before making a precautionary landing.

A Sharjah-bound Air India flight landed safely at Tiruchirappalli airport on Friday evening after experiencing a mid-air emergency due to a hydraulic system failure.

Sharjah-bound Air India flight develops snag, full emergency declared at Trichy airport. (HT Photo / Representational)
Sharjah-bound Air India flight develops snag, full emergency declared at Trichy airport. (HT Photo / Representational)

Flight IX613, which had taken off for Sharjah, declared an emergency shortly after departure when the pilot detected the technical snag. The aircraft hovered over Trichy airspace for over an hour, burning off excess fuel before making a precautionary landing.

The pilot reported the issue to Trichy airport authorities, prompting a full emergency to be declared.

"The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode," the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

The Trichy airport director said that the pilot had alerted ground control about the hydraulic failure, according to India Today.

Local authorities had assured there was no immediate cause for concern.

"It is currently circling around the airspace to empty the fuel. As a precautionary measure, we have kept ambulances and rescue teams on standby," India Today quoted the District Collector as saying.

Flight tracking website flightradar24.com showed the aircraft looping over Tiruchirappalli as it awaited clearance to land.

To ensure safety, over 20 ambulances and fire tenders were kept on standby at the airport, said Airport Director Gopalakrishnan.

With inputs from agencies

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
