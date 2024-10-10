Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa-bound IndiGo flight returns to Bengaluru airport amid low fuel, severe weather: Report

ByYamini C S
Oct 10, 2024 12:14 PM IST

An IndiGo flight bound for Goa returned to Bengaluru after severe weather and low fuel forced an emergency landing.

In an unexpected turn of events, an IndiGo flight traveling from Bengaluru to Goa was forced to return and make an emergency landing at the Karnataka capital's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday, October 8, due to a low fuel situation, according to reports. The flight, which took off from Bengaluru at around 5:50 pm, was diverted back to its departure airport around 7:45 pm after encountering severe weather conditions near Goa.

The incident caused significant delays for 222 passengers, with five other flights similarly impacted by adverse conditions. (AFP File Photo)
The incident caused significant delays for 222 passengers, with five other flights similarly impacted by adverse conditions. (AFP File Photo)

Sources indicate that heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in the Goa region led to the diversion, forcing the aircraft to turn around. The flight, initially scheduled to land at the Dabolim Airport in Goa at 6:45 pm, did not touch down until nearly 11 pm, causing considerable delays and inconvenience to the 222 passengers onboard.

ALSO READ | Indigo pilot refuses to take-off saying duty hours over, flight delayed by 5 hours

The private carrier has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. The flight was operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft, a popular model with a capacity to carry 222 passengers. Authorities at the Goa International Airport spoke to reporters and confirmed that five other flights were similarly diverted on the same day due to weather disturbances, with two rerouted to Hyderabad and three to Bengaluru.

The adverse weather in Goa persisted until after midnight, with normal flight operations only resuming around 12:10 am on Wednesday, reports said. Although the delayed passengers were safely returned to Bengaluru, the incident highlights the unpredictable nature of aviation operations in the face of severe weather.

ALSO READ | Woman thrown off Air India Express Bengaluru flight, X user claims she abused crew. Video viral

As of now, IndiGo has not provided further details on any potential compensation or steps taken to address the inconvenience caused to affected travelers.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On