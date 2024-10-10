Goa-bound IndiGo flight returns to Bengaluru airport amid low fuel, severe weather: Report

In an unexpected turn of events, an IndiGo flight traveling from Bengaluru to Goa was forced to return and make an emergency landing at the Karnataka capital's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday, October 8, due to a low fuel situation, according to reports. The flight, which took off from Bengaluru at around 5:50 pm, was diverted back to its departure airport around 7:45 pm after encountering severe weather conditions near Goa. The incident caused significant delays for 222 passengers, with five other flights similarly impacted by adverse conditions. (AFP File Photo)

Sources indicate that heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in the Goa region led to the diversion, forcing the aircraft to turn around. The flight, initially scheduled to land at the Dabolim Airport in Goa at 6:45 pm, did not touch down until nearly 11 pm, causing considerable delays and inconvenience to the 222 passengers onboard.

The private carrier has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. The flight was operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft, a popular model with a capacity to carry 222 passengers. Authorities at the Goa International Airport spoke to reporters and confirmed that five other flights were similarly diverted on the same day due to weather disturbances, with two rerouted to Hyderabad and three to Bengaluru.

The adverse weather in Goa persisted until after midnight, with normal flight operations only resuming around 12:10 am on Wednesday, reports said. Although the delayed passengers were safely returned to Bengaluru, the incident highlights the unpredictable nature of aviation operations in the face of severe weather.

As of now, IndiGo has not provided further details on any potential compensation or steps taken to address the inconvenience caused to affected travelers.