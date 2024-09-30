Woman thrown off Air India Express Bengaluru flight, X user claims she abused crew. Video viral

A video showing a woman being taken off an Air India Express flight, has gone viral on social media. The short clip, shared on X, shows two airport security staff pulling her off the plane as surprised passengers look on. The woman can be heard mumbling on the Surat-Bengaluru flight, as security personnel tell her to get off the plane.(X/ @_being_Rajasthani )

The flight which was reportedly flying from Surat to Bengaluru was full of passengers when the incident occurred. The video, recorded by a flyer, shows the unidentified woman being dragged by the arm by two female security officials. (Also read: ‘Boarding chalu karao’: Angry Indigo passengers scream at staff over flight delay. Viral video)

She pushed passenger, claims X user

It is difficult to make out what she is saying from the video, but she can be heard mumbling and almost screaming before she is ushered off the plane by security.

Even as she is deplaned, the security officials try to calm her down and are heard requesting her to get off. The woman mumbles something about her seat but most of what she says is incoherent in the video.

The X user, who posted the original video, said he was the one who recorded the clip and alleged that the woman had pushed a passenger and hurled abuses at the cabin crew, which is why she was taken off the plane.

The user also claimed that the in flight drama led to the plane being delayed by over 1 hour. HT cannot independently verify these claims.

"Habit of creating conflict"

The video which has nearly half a million views has left several users wondering what happened on the plane that led to the woman being forcefully taken off it.

"She must've done something wrong for the crew to drag her in that manner," one user said.

"I don't know why people get into the habit of creating conflict without any reason, whether it is on road or in air," said another user.

A third user talked of growing behavioural issues on flights in India. "We lack patience be it everywhere. I wonder why there is not a single major firm in our country that teaches soft skills. Perhaps nobody wants to learn to be disciplined," they wrote.

