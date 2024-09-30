Angry Indigo passengers scream at ground staff over flight delay in viral video: ‘Kar kya rahe ho?’

An undated video shows enraged Indigo passengers screaming at ground staff over a long delay in take-off. The scene, reportedly filmed at Mumbai airport, shows a group of passengers demanding answers from the airline after their flight was cancelled without notice. The passengers claim they had to wait for hours inside the aircraft as the airline did not bother to inform them of the delay and cancellation. Indigo passengers filmed screaming at ground staff over a flight delay.(X/@Arhantt_pvt)

Indigo ground staff members at the receiving end of their wrath have earned praise from the internet for keeping their calm even in the face of such anger.

In footage that was shared on the social media platform X, one enraged Indigo passenger was seen screaming at ground staff and demanding accountability. “Aap kya kar rahe ho?” he was heard yelling, waving his hand in the staffer’s face.

Two women then joined the man in berating the staff. “Aap sirf time pass kar rahe ho,” one woman accused the staff, asking them why passengers were not informed about the delay. Another was heard saying that the entire plane had been waiting since 9 am for take-off. “All other planes are taking off. Why is this one not flying?” she asked.

The man again joined the fray, saying that Indigo staff should have kept passengers notified about the delay, at the very minimum.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has collected thousands of views on X, where many sided with the passengers.

“The poor passengers have no option but to be aggressive because none listens to them. Five hours delay is too much for a flight of 1-2 hours,” wrote one commenter.

“Service industry employees face countless difficult clients, and it's commendable how they stay composed under pressure,” another countered.

“I feel sorry for those air hostess! People should understand that there is nothing in their hand!” an X user said. Several others agreed, saying the real target of the passengers’ wrath should have been upper management.

An Indigo flight between Mumbai and Qatar was delayed by over five hours two weeks ago. The passengers, who had already boarded the aircraft, were asked to exit and wait at the airport.