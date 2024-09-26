Shah Rukh Khan almost falls at Mumbai airport as fan pushes through crowd to meet him, internet calls it ‘scary’. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday as he headed to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA event. Several videos and pictures of the actor arriving at the airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Gurdas Maan recalls Shah Rukh Khan's humility during Veer-Zaara shoot: 'Pyaar-satkaar karne waala fankaar') Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh Khan trips at airport

In a clip, the actor was seen getting out of his car, escorted by his bodyguards and security personnel. Even though his team formed a ring around him, fans were seen running and screaming his name. A girl rushed towards him and started pushing, making Shah Rukh lose his balance briefly as he hopped to one side.

However, he kept his cool and also waved before entering the airport. For the travel, he wore a black sweatshirt, matching pants, and shoes. He also wore a cap and dark sunglasses.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "The real star of the Indian film industry." A tweet read, "The way some fans are screaming, it sounds scary." "The girl pushed his team and tried to reach him, SRK, such a big actor. The security should be stronger." "SRK is SRK. How he kept his calm. But this isn't done. The girl nearly jumped on him."

Shah Rukh and IIFA

Shah Rukh is a part of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which will take place from September 27 to September 29. The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar will come on stage to host the IIFA Awards night. Rekha will return to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor will also perform at the event. Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.