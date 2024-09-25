Gurdas Maan recalls Shah Rukh Khan's humility during Veer-Zaara shoot: 'Pyaar-satkaar karne waala fankaar'

Gurdas Maan heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan

While speaking about the actor, he said, “Shah Rukh ji to bohot pyar karte hain. Veer-Zaara me saath kaam kiya thoda sa. Usne jab jappi paaya maza aaya. Aisa pyaar satkar karne wala fankar. Aur apni gaadi me le ja ke mujhe jo khana-peena tha wo khilaya aur gaadi tak bitha ke gaya. Adab, saleeka, tarika, tehzeeb, yahi cheezein kalakaar ko banati hain. Nahi to aapko koi nai puchhta (Shah Rukh Khan loves me a lot. We have worked together in Veer Zaara. The way he hugged me was exceptional. He took me to his van, and we ate. And then he dropped me at my car. He has good manners. Humility, etiquette, good manners, and being well-cultured are the only things that make you a good artist. If you miss these qualities, then nobody will care).”

Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood career

Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut with Deewana. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki (2023). The movie also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others in pivotal roles.

The same year the actor delivered two other massive blockbusters. He played a double role in Atlee's Jawan, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and others in crucial roles. The film had an extended cameo by Deepika Padukone and a special appearance by Sanjay Dutt. Shah Rukh also played the titular role in Siddharth Anand's Jawan, which became the new addition to YRF's spy universe comprising Tiger and War franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh will be next seen in his home-production King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. He is also expected to begin shooting for Aditya Chopra's Tiger vs Pathaan soon.