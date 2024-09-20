Tigmanshu Dhulia says Shah Rukh Khan slept on bus floor during Dil Se as there were no vanity vans: ‘He is so humble’

Shah Rukh Khan and Tigmanshu Dhulia have had a long association, from Mani Ratnam's Dil Se to Anand L Rai's Zero. The actor-filmmaker recently spoke about Shah Rukh's humility on film sets. In an interview with Mashable India, Tigmanshu revealed that Shah Rukh used to sleep on the bus floor while shooting for Dil Se because there were no vanity vans at that time. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan 'begs' Mani Ratnam for a movie; here's how the filmmaker responded) Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed that Shah Rukh Khan slept on bus floor during Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.

Tigmanshu Dhulia on Shah Rukh Khan's humility

Tigmanshu, while speaking of his experience of working with Shah Rukh stated that, “He is such a humble person. I can’t even tell you. I could see even during Dil Se and he was already a big star at that time. When we were shooting in Ladakh… with Mani sir, you would just travel on the roads and he would decide this is where he wanted to shoot. So during lunch, there were no vanity vans or anything so the bus we were traveling in, the passage where people walk, Shah Rukh would take a nap there during lunch for 30 minutes. But we (crew members) had things in the bus so we would keep going in and out.”

He further said, “Sometimes, we would go over him to get to a jacket or something but he never objected to anything. He never said no one can enter the bus when I am sleeping. He could have done that. He is the star of the film. If he wants to sleep for 30 minutes, he should get that time undisturbed but that never happened.” Tigmanshu was a dialogue writer in the movie.

About Dil Se

Dil Se also featured Manisha Koirala opposite Shah Rukh. The musical romantic-thriller also marked the acting debut of Preity Zinta. The movie also featured Mita Vasisht, Arundhati Roy, Raghubir Yadav, Zohra Sehgal, Sanjay Mishra and others in pivotal characters. The movie was set against the backdrop of Insurgency in Assam. Dil Se was co-produced by Bharat Shah, Mani Ratnam, Ram Gopal Varma and Shekhar Kapur.