DGCA issues circular advising electric vertical take-off, landing plane certification

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday released an advisory circular outlining the baseline airworthiness criteria for the type certification of Vertical Take-Off and Landing capable aircraft (VCA). The Vertical Take-Off and Landing capable aircraft (VCA) at present is powered by electrical system. (Representative file photo)

“This step is a stepping stone towards the broader implementation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in India,” a DGCA official said.

The VCA at present is powered by an electrical system which aims to streamline the certification process and ensure the safety and reliability of emerging eVTOL technologies in India.

“The advisory circular provides comprehensive safety requirements on the design, construction, structural strength, flight performance, equipment, power plant installation, flight crew interface and other information required for type certification of eVTOL aircraft,” a statement issued by the DGCA said.

“This circular has been issued after extensive interaction with all concerned stakeholders,” it added.

Also Read: DGCA suspends flight training organisation over serious deficiencies

DGCA’s initiative aligns with global efforts to standardize eVTOL certification and encourages innovative efforts by the Indian industry in developing/manufacturing eVTOL and its components.

“eVTOL sector is fast evolving, further iterations in the proposed requirements are anticipated,” (sic) the regulator stated.

This development comes after the DGCA had issued an advisory circular on vertiports to be used by eVTOLs, last week, establishing standards for the development and operation of eVTOL infrastructure.

Vertiports are designated areas for the takeoff, landing, and servicing of VTOL aircraft, including eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing). They are critical components in the development of urban air mobility and have special focus on infrastructure requirements, operational procedures, regulatory framework and more.

“This move aims to support the growth of urban air mobility (UAM) in India,” the regulator stated.